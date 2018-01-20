Following the death of over 72 persons in Benue state suspected to have been slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen and the condemnation of such heinous act by concerned citizens of Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday alleged that the above state’s visitation by All Progressives Congress, APC Governors were no longer condolence but an act of mockery.

This was made known to newsmen via the official tweeter handle of Peoples Democratic Party.

PDP equally alleged that they have been begging All Progressives Congress, APC, administration to send delegations to the affected state for many days but APC did not respond till their recent visit which they PDP termed ‘a visit to dance and spit on the graves of those slaughtered by bandits’.

The statement further condemned the visitation of Benue Traditional Rulers to Aso Rock, saying that “It is also outrageous and disheartening for Buhari to summon the bereaved to Aso Rock instead of visiting them. This is an insult on our collective sensibility as a people. The bereaved are always visited not summoned”, part of the statement read.