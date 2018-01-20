President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he went temporarily into a coma when former President Goodluck Jonathan called him to concede defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Mr. Buhari spoke when he hosted top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr. Buhari said he felt Mr. Jonathan had stayed long enough in office to have caused problems when he lost the election.

Mr. Buhari described Mr. Jonathan’s decision to accept defeat as a “great” one.

“The PVCs worked well in 2015. That was why when the former president rang me, I went temporarily into a coma,” the president said.

“I will never forget the time. It was quarter past 5 p.m. and he said he called to congratulate me and that he had conceded.

“He asked if I heard him, and I said yes. I thanked him for his statesmanship,” he said.

“The truth is after being a deputy governor, a governor, vice president and president for six years, and he took that decision is great. He could have caused some problems. He had stayed long enough to cause problems.”

Mr. Buhari won the presidential election after he gave it a shot for the fourth time in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He had contested on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, in 2003 and lost to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, then president Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2007, he contested again on the platform of ANPP and lost to late president Umar Yar’adua of the PDP.

In 2011, he contested on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.