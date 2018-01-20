The newly elected President of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Engr. Magaji Muhammad Sani, has disclosed that the association has assisted security agencies in the arrest of thousands of terrorist suspects among others across the nation and appealed to the Federal Government to help in the training and retraining of their members so as boost the automobile industry in the country.

Engr. Sani, who emerged National President of NATA after the association’s 6th quadrennial/delegates conference in Benin City, yesterday, said the association was worried with the general insecurity in the nation, saying however that it has been using the association to fight crime in the nation due to its “grass root connection”.

According to him, “we are doing a lot of things to help this nation and I feel that the Federal Governmetn should reciprocate our effort by helping in the training of our memebrs so that we can favourably compete with those in the western world. For instance, in the area of security, we have instructed our members to watch out for the vehicles they work on. if there is any sign of bullet or that you are eveb suspecting the owner of the vehicle, alert the police.

“We told our members to always monitor people’s comments when they come to fix their vehicles because they may be speaking to some suspicious people. And we have arrested thousands of people like that because we immediately inform the police.

“We have even persuaded some criminals to come and learn automobile or any other trade so we can have a peaceful society and my administration will continue in doing that” he stated.

Also speaking, NATA’s National General Secretary, Musa Yahaya, stressed that the “basic problem of the automobile technicians is training and retraining to meet the dynamism of the industry. Before, we detect fault through try and error but now you use machine to detect fault and solved it.

“So, I expect the incoming executive to liaise with the council so that our members would be trained on the modern best practices in the automobile industry so that vehicles can be service in Nigeria.”