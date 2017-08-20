The Mega Progressive People’s Party has advised politicians and civil rights activists to be cautious and guard against utterances capable of heating up the polity in the future.

The party said the clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation by the ‘Resume or Resign Campaign’ protesters over his sickness was politics taken too far.

Recognising that Nigerians deserved to know the health status of their president, MPPN said going to the streets to demand his resignation was unnecessary and in bad taste.

The National Youth leader, Olorunyomi Ogunbodede, stated this in an interview during the swearing-in of the 23-member State Executive Committee of the party in Ekiti State.

- Advertisement -

The committee chaired by Chief Dare Adekolu and Mr. Francis Owoeye as the Deputy Chairman, has Olatoye Aliu as secretary with Ajibola Olayinka, Samuel Awe and Fadayomi Kehinde as vice chairmen for North, Central and South, respectively.

Ogunbodede said, “Going to the streets to demand the president’s resignation at this period is unhealthy for our country.

“We have a sitting vice president and ministers who are carrying on the task. The constitution has already addressed the fear by empowering the vice president to carry on. So, why generating tension?”