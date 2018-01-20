President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for continuous voter education to enable Nigerians choose leaders of their choice in forthcoming elections in the country.

The President stated this when he hosted some leaders of the All Progressives Congress to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who narrated his experiences during the two times he contested and lost the presidential elections in 2003 and 2007, expressed reservation over the outcomes of the judgments delivered at the Supreme Court during the periods.

He, however, reiterated that it was the determination of the electorate and the use of the Voters Cards that made it possible for him to win the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari said: “The determination of our people and technology: the Permanent Voters Cards made it possible for us to be here. The PVCs worked well in 2015.

“That was why when the former President rang me, I will never forget the time. It was quartet after 5p.m. and he said he called to congratulate me and that he has conceded defeat. He asked if I heard him and I said yes and I thanked him for his statesmanship.

“The truth is after being a deputy governor, a governor, Vice-president and President for six years, and he took that decision is great. He could have caused some problems. He had stayed long enough to cause problems.’’

Buhari frowned at politicians using ethnicity and religion to score cheap political goals, saying from his experience in politics all those who stood behind him while struggling to secure justice at the High and Supreme Courts were outside his tribal and religious group.

He said: “Seven states of the North are only represented in my cabinet by junior ministers, ministers of state.

“In South East, I got 198,000 votes but I have four substantive ministers and seven junior ministers from there.

“You are closer to the people than myself now that I have been locked up here, don’t allow anybody to talk of ethnicity. It is not true.’’

The president further explained that, “I am the only politician that ended up three times in the Supreme Court and still virtually refused to give up”.

He added: “There is one thing that disabused my mind in a dispassionate way about ethnicity and religion across the country. You know that tribunal for presidential election started at High Court of Appeal. The President was my classmate. I missed only four of the court sittings.

“For that first phase, 2003, we were in court for 30 months. My legal leader was Chief Ahamba (SAN), an Igbo man. He asked the panel of judges to direct INEC to produce the voters register to prove to you that the election was done underground.

“When they came to write the judgment, they completely ommitted that. Another Igbo man, a Roman Catholic, in the panel of judges wrote a minority report.

“I went to the Supreme Court. Who was the Chief Justice? An Hausa Fulani, a Muslim from Zaria. After 27 months, Ahamba presented our case for two hours and 45 minutes.

“The Chief Justice got up and said they were going on break and when they return the following day, they will deliver the judgment. They went away for three months. That was what made it 30 months and when they came back, they discussed my case within 45 minutes.

“In 2007, who was the Chief Justice? A Muslim from Niger State.

“The third one, who was the Chief Justice? My neighbour from Jigawa State. The same religion and the same tribe.’’

Buhari, who acknowledged that he was aware of the problems facing the country, said he would continue to do his best in addressing them with a view to uplifting the quality of life of all the citizens.

The national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who led the party chieftains, said he was touched by the president’s narration of his political history.

Odigie-Oyegun said: “I was very touched by what you said. I hope it is understood in the proper perspective.

“It indicates quite clearly that you have listened to what people are saying. It has been such a terrible misrepresentation. You have seized this opportunity to say that you are not what people are saying.

“There are so many misconceptions. Look at the example you have given that those who stood by you through the periods of problems and struggles are not people of the same religious persuasion.

“You have said it that you are not an ethnic jingoist. I know this because I have known you for a very long time. For some of us, when these things are said, we find it painful but I hope there will be proper rendition of what you said today and it will start clearing the air.’’