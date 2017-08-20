Senator Andy Uba has called on delegates to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries not to be unduly influenced by sentiments in determining the party’s flag bearer for the November governorship election.

In his message to the delegates, the governorship aspirant admonished them to consider experience and capability in making their choice rather than zoning, party membership or denomination.

He said that it was just not enough to believe the promises made by all aspirants but to also weigh such promises according to known individual capabilities.

He said that the members should not be swayed by certain viewpoints that bordered on membership of the party and who had been in Anambra APC longer.

He said however that the focus should be on who can actualise victory for the party and deliver on promises made.

“As member delegates of the APC in Anambra State get ready to elect a flag bearer for the November 18 polls come this Saturday, it is largely instrumental for the party and the delegates to view each of us vieing for the ticket not from the vistas of zoning, denomination or their religious professions nor the weak viewpoints of party membership but from the collage of experience, core message and the takeaway of trust in their campaigns.

Again, it should not just end in having a message, what’s the core of the message? Is it just to change APGA? Remove Obiano from office? Give the APC a relative foothold in the South East as a step towards actualizing the Igbo President project?

No the delegates should ask salient questions as to whether such candidates have the pedigree to actualise such a message.

The delegates must ask whether these aspirants possess the experience to actualize these ideas of theirs.

Experience in governance is critical to the success of any politician or administrator, this is due to the fact that governance is not a tea party nor is it a matter to handle with kid gloves more so a state like Anambra.

Experience enables a politician to manoeuvre through issues and boobytraps laid in the process of giving the people that which is their due,” he said.

He stressed that going by experience and capabilities, having served as an SA to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and also been the state governore for 17 days, he was the best candidate.

He enjoined the party to emulate Benue, Sokoto and Ondo state where the party gave the ticked to the most experienced aspirant which in turn translated to victories for the party.