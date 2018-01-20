Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has canvassed support for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying people should be patient with the president because money meant to develop the country was cornered by the past administration.

This is coming as henchmen of the Ali-Modu Sheriff faction of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Edo State yesterday dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying they left because the PDP was a party of impunity which did not have regard for the rule of law.

Oshiomhole who spoke at a rally to welcome PDP defectors to APC at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, yesterday, said: “But for our president, Nigeria would have collapsed because money meant to secure the country, they used to secure their pockets”.

Welcoming the new entrants, on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oshiomhole called on members of the party to join in presenting the broom, a symbol of the party to them for total cleansing and sweeping away of all those who balkanised and privatised Nigeria for their private gains.

Oshiomhole reassured the people that APC was a party founded on the principles of social democracy to transfer power to the people like the party’s first slogan “let the people lead”.

Saying that those who just joined the party were tested and trusted people in battle, he told the crowd of supporters not to be deceived by the propaganda about the Buhari-led government, noting that even in the midst of confusion and challenges confronting the party, the solution is not to bring back the same armed robbers of yesterday.

The thousands of decampees were led by Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, former member and Majority Leader, Edo State House of Assembly, former Commissioner, representing Edo State in NDDC board and governorship candidate of the Ali-Modu Sheriff faction in the 2016 governorship election which was not known to INEC; and Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency who recently announced his cross over at the floor of the House of Representatives.

Speaking on behalf of his followers from the 18 local government area of the state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Iduoriyekemwen, said everybody believed in him politically across the state.

He said since he resigned his membership of the PDP in September 2016, he was impressed with the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development strides in the state and his sincerity in governance..

His word: “Everybody who believes in me across the state politically is here today. We who are the movers and shakers of PDP are here. I resigned from PDP since September 2017. I resigned to decide what to do. Obaseki you all know is the governor; and you know I wanted to be governor which did not materialise. But today, we have somebody doing what I already had in mind to do if I were to be elected as governor. Someone who has brought integrity into governance.

“Therefore, I don’t think the governor should be distracted politically. What he needed is support from people like us in the quest to develop the state. I believe Oshiomhole laid a solid foundation for the state and Obaseki is building on it. So as he is doing a good work all we need to say is carry go.

“Myself, my family and all those who believe Edo State must progress, decided to join APC to give our support. You don’t need to look far. All those things people think are impossible, Obaseki is making possible. It is for these reasons that my followers decided to join him. With this, Edo State today is now a one-party state because the governor is doing well and those of us who have opposed him in the past have come around to work with him to develop Edo State.

Iduoriyekemwen also showered encomiums on the immediate past governor of the state and leader of Edo APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for offering leadership, noting that it was not everybody the leaves such high political office that finds time to come around during an event of this nature.

Also delivering a short speech, Agbonayinma said he and his numerous followers decided to leave the PDP for a working party since the previous party they belonged to refused to operate in a straight forward manner.

The House member who recalled all Ali-Modu Sheriff did to put PDP on the right path, said everybody across the state including the blind could see the good things Obaseki was doing.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Obaseki, noted that going by the philosophy guiding the APC, there were no new comers but co-joiners, stating that though they were new in the party, they enjoy the same privilege with old members starting with the forthcoming local government elections.

According to Obaseki, “they (defectors), can contest the March 3, local government election because as members of the party, they now enjoy the same privilege.

He said people call him wake and see governor simple because Oshiomhole laid the foundation upon which he was operating, adding “when Oshiomhole was laying the foundation, we did not see the blocks so I am the one putting the blocks.

Obaseki who reiterated his promise to give 200,000 jobs, said that promise would soon come to fruition with the establishment of the largest industrial park and refinery at Ikpoba-Okha local government area including others.

Highpoint of the event was the issuance of broom, a symbol of the party to the people which was done by Oshiomhole and other party leaders in the state on behalf of Governor Obaseki.