The Governor of Imo State and chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), have met and unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term and have asked him to declare his intention.

Governor Okorocha gave the hint on Friday while answering questions from journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on arrival from Abuja, stating that the president has justified his first term mandate and should have his mandate renewed.

The Imo State governor also informed that the APC governors equally unanimously endorsed the re-appointment of the former governor of Rivers State and the Minister of Transport, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organization, adding that he did very well as the DG of the campaign outfit in 2015 and should be allowed to repeat the good work.

His words “We have been in Abuja for three days holding meetings of the progressive governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues. First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of APC. There is need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare.”

He added, “We also deliberated and a unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team to be headed by the Minister of Transport, Chief Amaechi as the Director-General. The governors also endorsed his re-appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign team due to his track record during the last election.”

Continuing, he argued that four years is not enough to show what the President could offer, saying “we believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years is a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilising, he will take Nigeria to the next level. The governors have serious responsibilities. All the governors were asked to put up a team as part of the campaign council.”

The governor said “We all agreed that we should move the same way in order to achieve better results. This time, we all agreed that we governors have serious responsibilities. In the meeting, we resolved that governors should head other zonal and state outfits of this campaign. All the governors were asked to put up a team, a credible team, as members of the Campaign Council.

“So, I’m back home to liaise with the people of the South-East leaders of APC and see how we can come up with a strong team so that our story in Imo State and South-East would be a different story unlike what it used to be before. So we urge all South-Easterners and all of my brothers and sisters, the Igbo, to come together now and let’s change our story and play the national politics.”