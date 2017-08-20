Kogi State government has declared Monday as a public holiday for citizens to thank God for safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

The Director-General, media and publicity to the state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the holiday would enable the people to give thanks to God for returning Buhari in sound health and sound mind.

He said that decision was also in line with the support the people had been giving to Buhari in his efforts at correcting the ills of the past and putting the nation on sound economic footing.

“We urge the people to also use the occasion of the public holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria, “ he said.

He quoted the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as thanking the people for standing by the President while undergoing treatment in London and for trooping to Abuja to welcome the him.

The return of Buhari has also been described as soothing balm on the tensed atmosphere in the country.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the South, Chief Segun Oni, APC’s Deputy National Chairman (South), said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement signed by his media aide, Mr Steve Alabi, in Ado-Ekiti, Oni said, “Seeing President Muhammad Buhari in good health has put a lie to the wishes of those who don’t wish the country well.”

The APC chieftain congratulated the President for the recovery and wished him robust health as he continues to give quality leadership to the country.

Oni advised Buhari’s antagonists to desist from playing politics with every issue as they were not God.

“There is a particular governor in one of the South West states, who said he would commit suicide if President Buhari returned to the country alive.

“Now that our leader is back into the country, not only alive but agile and ready to resume his Presidential seat, when are we going to read or hear the news of his suicide in the dailies or on the radio and television?,” Oni asked.