The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised alarm over a likely threat to peace in Enugu State, calling on security agencies to act quickly to forestall breakdown of law and order in the State.

The Enugu State APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, raised the alarm while addressing journalists in Enugu on Friday.

Nwoye said the party has uncovered a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to use some suspended members of APC, to cause a major division in APC.

He said PDP, seeing that they were no longer popular in Enugu state with what happened in the November 4 council polls, have been going about, picking people who are no longer in APC to organize a mega-rally in Awgu town, purportedly on behalf of APC.

According to him, PDP has seen that it has been decimated in Enugu state with the recent defection of its immediate Past Secretary, Steve Oruruo to APC and were ready to do anything to stem the tide of change blowing in Enugu state.

Nwoye said the quartet of A.C. Ude, Louis Okoro, Lolo Queen Nwankwo and Juliet Ibekaku, who were being linked with the mega-rally were on suspension and awaiting their possible expulsion from the party.

The APC Chairman called on members of the public, particularly the security agencies, to beware of the antics of the quartet, who are being used as agents to destabilize APC, now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the 2019 elections.

“We are calling on the Police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Security, DSS, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and others, to act quickly to forestall any breach of peace in Enugu State, as a result of the actions of these elements,” Nwoye said.

He made it clear that no faction exists in Enugu State APC, pointing out that commission of criminal act does not amount to factionalisation of a party.

Nwoye said he was worried that somebody who broke into the party secretariat and carted away some documents has been going about parading himself as Acting State Chairman of APC, with the support of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the security agencies allowed him, even when the APC National Secretariat has forwarded a letter to him, to desist from doing so.

He however made it clear that the antics of these elements would not deter APC in its quest to bring change to Enugu State, pointing out that unlike the local government elections, conducted by the PDP sponsored Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), there would be no writing of result in 2019, with INEC as the umpire.

Efforts to speak with the PDP Chairman, Augustine Nnamani or his Secretary, Cletus Akalusi, proved abortive as at press time, even as Ude and his co-organisers of the purported APC mega-rally could also not be reached.