The former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has lent his voice to the call for the nation’s restructuring, saying it is not an attack on the North.

Mimiko, alongside some other leaders of thought, spoke in Lagos at a colloquium organised by the Island Club, Lagos.

Others who spoke on the occasion were a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd.); Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; a former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku, a Niger Delta activist, Ann-Kio Briggs; and a former deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Prof. John Ogu.

The President of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, was represented on the occasion by Dr. Amos Akingba.

Prof. Banji Akintoye, a senator who represented Ondo State during the Second Republic, delivered the lead paper at the colloquium, which had, “Restructuring: Challenges, implications and the way forward,” as its theme.

In his contribution, Mimiko said the agitation for restructuring should not be viewed as an attack on the North but an attempt to decentralise power.

He said, “Restructuring is not about the North against the South. Restructuring is decentralising power to make way for distribution and consuming arrangement so that every federating unit will increase its fiscal resources for development.”

Mimiko, who said any country that could not protect its citizens and their property was not worth being described as a country, also made a case for state police.

“We need to have state and local police to protect the lives of citizens and property. Let the states control their resources. We must restructure,” the ex-Ondo governor said.

Briggs, in her contribution, described Nigeria as a fast-moving train without a break, stressing that the need for restricting was urgent.

She said, “We are still going on that train handed over to by the British and we will soon crash. In order not to crash, we need to restructure. All the regions must come together and agree on restructuring and everybody must say what restructuring means to them and we must agree on restructuring before 2019 election.”

Briggs said there was an imbalance in the country, noting that while there were 365 local government areas in the South where oil is produced, the North had 419 local government areas, thus getting more federal allocation.