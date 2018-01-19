Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District has applauded the return of the former legal adviser of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olusola Oke, and his supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and a 2016 governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), defected to APC on Thursday in Akure with his supporters.

Boroffice commendation is contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Kayode Fakuyi, on Friday in Akure.

“The senator is delighted to note that the laudable efforts of himself and other party leaders to woo politicians from other political parties to join the APC have started yielding positive results.

“As a matter of fact, the wave of defection is currently blowing across Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States,” it read.

The statement added that in the weeks ahead, APC would receive more political gladiators into its fold.

It urged the defectors to quickly perfect their membership registration in order to join hands with party leaders to build a united and formidable party in the state