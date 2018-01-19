Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said Nigeria under All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government has been dead since 2015 adding that supporting the ruling party to continue its rule come 2019 would be tantamount to digging the nation’s grave.

Wike spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, before a crowd of women across the state, who visited to declare support for the governor’s 2019 second term bid.

Wike, at a separate event, said that the roll out of strategic projects in the state has proved that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the capacity to transform the country.

He further said that Nigerians have now realised that the only hope for the country is the PDP.

Speaking with journalists, yesterday, after an extensive project inspection in company of former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, and former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo, he noted: “This is a state where PDP has shown that we have the capacity to transform this country.”