Alhaji Abubakar Sidi, a former FCT Coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan 2015 Campaign Group, has declared former PDP National Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, as the best candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Sidi in a statement on Thursday said Makarfi’s previous achievements ranging from as a governor to senator made him a good material for the presidency.

According to him, Makarfi would stand a better candidate and put PDP in power than the likes of Atiku Abubakar and Sule Lamido.

He said “Makarfi brought PDP out from crisis, stabilised it and saw the party through its recent convention.

“The likes of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ayo Fayose and ex-Governor Sule Lamido are all good materials for the presidency, but Makarfi is the strongest among his peers.

“PDP with its representation nationwide stands a good chance of regaining power once it fields a credible candidate like Makarfi.”