The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors over silence on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Benue victims.

The party described the failure of APC government to visit victims of attacks as an act of hypocrisy, adding that the same APC governors in 2013, who insulted the PDP for delay in visiting Borno at the heat of insurgency attacks have lost their voices.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday challenged APC led government to show sympathy to the plight of Nigerians.

The statement read “It is unfortunate that the same APC leaders, who heavily criticized the PDP and wrongly accused it of staying away from troubled parts of the country, have become dumb under President Buhari in spite of his daily failures in governance and heartrending indifference to the plight of Nigerians.

“Today, Nigerians are heartbroken to realize that those they thought were patriots and messiahs never had any iota of goodwill towards them.

“The question are, why have the APC governors and ministers suddenly lost their voices now that President Buhari has refused to visit Benue or show any form of empathy to the plight of Nigerians? Have Benue and Taraba now become ‘no go areas’ for President Buhari? Indeed, this indifference calls for deeper reflection by Nigerians.

“We challenge the APC governors to have a change of attitude towards Nigerians and at least show that they also are human, especially at this trying time, which the inept APC government has plunged the nation into.

“Stating that it will continue to be on the side of Nigerians against the unfeeling and inept APC government. Nigerians should to despair as the APC misrule will soon come to an end with the return of the PDP in 2019.”

Recall that the PDP sent a delegation to Benue state to commiserate with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom over killings in the state.