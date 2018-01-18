The Senate has sworn in Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance as the member representing Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The swearing-in, which was supervised by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, began at 10:50 am and lasted 10 minutes.

Umeh was accompanied by his wife and a large crowd of supporters who besieged the chamber’s gallery and the Press Centre.

After the ritual, he walked out of the chamber.

The new senator will be the only APGA member in the Senate.