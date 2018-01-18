The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as the “unbecoming behaviour” of Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo state governor.

John Odigie-Oyegun, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, were also copied in the letter.

In the petition seen by PUNCH, Shittu accused the governor of nepotism, arrogance, creating division within the party in Oyo and disenfranchising members.

Shittu also alleged that the governor ordered the demolition of his computer based test centre which was still under construction.

He said the governor is miffed over his acceptance of a chieftaincy title from the Olubadan of Ibadan land and his 2019 governorship ambition.

The petition read in part: “I am constrained to bring to your notice the unsavoury development in our great party in Oyo State and the unbecoming behaviour of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who is expected to provide sound moral and exemplary leadership to the citizens of our dear state.

“This line of action becomes imperative in view of the sad turn of events in the Oyo State APC.

“It is an open secret that the fortune of the APC has nose-dived in the state due to Governor Ajimobi’s undue arrogance, grandstanding, nepotism, caustic and unguarded utterances and creating unnecessary divisions among party leaders and members, thereby balkanising the party along group lines.

“In doing this, I don’t have anything personal against Governor Ajimobi, but to stress the importance of him not destroying the very platform that made him governor. The signs that Ajimobi is set to destroy the party are glaring to political watchers as the voting population in the state is becoming disillusioned more than ever before.”