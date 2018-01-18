Some people who claimed to non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State on Wednesday endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for a second term.

In a Government House press statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media said Governor Wike used the occasion to urge Nigerians irrespective of their linguistic and religious affiliation, to use their voters card to sack the non-performing APC Federal Government

The non-indigenes under the platform of Non-indigenes Without ithout Borders trooped to Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday where they declared their unalloyed support come 2019.

The non-indigenes announced their endorsement of Governor Wike during a solidarity visit to the Government House Port Harcourt .

The visit was like a carnival as different ethnic groups displayed their cultural dances and attires.

The non-indigenes stated that their support for Governor Wike stems from his outstanding developmental strides which have improved their standard of living.

Spokesman of the Igbo Community in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Vitalis, said that the Igbos will vote enmasse for Governor Wike because his development projects have helped their businesses to grow.

In his remarks, Alhaji Omotayo of the Yoruba Community and Henry Iyoha of the Edo/Delta Community in Rivers State said their endorsements of the Rivers State Governor stems from commitment to the welfare of all residents of the state.

The Bayelsa community in Rivers, represented by Agbai Tom , the Akwa Ibom/Cross River State community in Rivers State led by Obong Godwin Inyang and the Muslim community in the state led by Hajia Mariam also announced their respectice endorsements for the re-election of Governor Wike.

Spokesman of the Hausa Community, Alhaji Maisundu said the Hausa Community will mobilise votes for Governor Wike in 2019 because he is a de-tribalised leader.

Commissioner of Special Duties, Emeka Onowu who is a non-indigene noted that Rivers State Governor has been a father to the non-indigenes, carrying them along as he develops the State.

Responding, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the non-indigenes that he will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes that will improve the lives of residents of the state.

He declared that all residents of Rivers State should remain resolute in their commitment to PDP, saying that they should not fear the evil machinations of the APC.

Governor Wike said because the people have discovered that the APC is full of lies and deceit, the Party will resort to rigging in 2019. He said they will fail in Rivers State.

He said: “Nobody should be afraid of anyone. Anyhow they want it, we are ready. There is nothing like do or die in this election, only God gives power. We believe in God, that is why we always defeat them.

“Whether they go to the United States of America or North Korea to bring anything, we shall withstand them. The only weapon you have is your voters card. Mobilise and use your voters card, that is the weapon that will remove them from office”.

He regretted that after two and half years, the APC Federal Government has no single project in Rivers State. He said the State will be a no-go area for them in 2019.

He said contrary to the allegations of the APC ahead of the 2015 General elections, he has proved that Rivers State is a home for all by carrying the non-indigenes along through appointments and projects.

“I will always fulfill my promises. I will never give excuses. I am not like the APC that thrives in excuses. My commitment remains to deliver on projects”, Governor Wike said.

The governor said that he will respond to the request to seek re-election at the appropriate time.