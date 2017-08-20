Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, on Sunday, expressed happiness that finally, President Muhammadu Buhari, was able to survive major illness having been certified okay by his medical doctors in London.

However, the group quickly noted sadly that while the president was now healthy and back to work, Nigeria, the country that he was elected to govern, was terribly ill and now in an intensive care unit and, therefore, must urgently something by setting in motion machinery to restructure it.

Spokesman of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said this in reaction to the arrival of Mr President, who had been away for 105 days for treatment in a London hospital.

“We welcome him back into the country, we are happy for him that he survived a major illness but as he is back and healthy now, he should know that Nigeria is in an intensive care unit and that the only way to get Nigeria out of that situation is to do something urgently to restructure the country,” he said.

According to the Afenifere chieftain, Buhari should ensure he does this as urgently as possible in order in order to have his name written in gold, and not as one who would rule Nigeria as her last president.

“That is the urgent duty for him now if he does not want his name to be written in history as the last president one Nigeria.

“He must set into a motion a process to restructure the country in order to build a nation. If that is the only thing he does, history would honour him,” Odumakin reiterated.

He cautioned that the president should not come back to continue to hype on the anti-corruption war of his administration, which, according to him, has not recorded any breakthrough in the last two years, insisting that restructuring the country would be one that would guarantee development, progress and happiness to all sections of Nigeria and make him leave an enduring legacy.

“Let him restructure the country, that is what would be conducive to development, progress and guarantee happiness to all sections of Nigeria. Let him leave that legacy for the country,” Odumakin stated.