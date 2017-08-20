Nasarawa State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mohammed Yahaya Wada, has revealed that Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura inherited a huge debt burden of over N40 billion on assumption of office in 2011.

Wada, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday, said the Governor met an economically bankrupt state but has diligently revived the economy of the state.

He said the current administration worked hard to defray the huge debt and financial obligations left behind by the Dr Aliyu Akwe Doma administration.

Wada said: “This government inherited over N40 billion debt excluding internal debts. The Works Ministry alone had over N5 billion debt but the Al-Makura government settled it. This government has also settled all debts it incurred; there is no outstanding debt from anywhere.

“It is also the Governor’s plan not to borrow any money that would place heavy burden on the next government. He keeps telling us that he will not want the next governor to suffer what he suffered.”

He debunked insinuations in some quarters that some projects in the state would be abandoned, stressing that all projects embarked upon by the present government would be completed.

Wada said the Governor was committed and determined to complete all ongoing projects, including the N20 billion Lafia cargo airport, before the expiration of his tenure in 2019.

The Commissioner explained that the three factors that determine the completion of projects at specified time were natural disaster, which includes rainfall, capacity of the contractor and availability of funds.

He noted that despite frequent rainfalls, which halted all ongoing major projects in the state, the projects were designed to be completed within the lifespan of the administration.

Wada disclosed that since the inception of the administration, about 1400 kilometers of roads have been constructed in the state comprising of 800 kilometers of rural roads, 300 kilometers of intercity roads and 300 kilometers of township roads with 200 culverts across the state.

While explaining that government is a continuum, Wada said the administration inherited the Adudu-Azara road and Akyaragu-Doma road, among others, with huge financial involvement but no tangible work on ground, adding that the government committed the required funds to ensure the completion of the roads.