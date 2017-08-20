The Adamawa state governor, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, has described the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London, as a sigh of relief for every Nigerian and the country as a whole.

According to Bindow, President Buhari’s return will also sustain the hopes of the masses in the continued pursuit of good governance by the administration.

Bindow stated that he strongly believes the President is back stronger, with a renewed vigour to continue the good work of taking Nigeria to greater heights

Also, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says with the President’s return, Nigerians should expect more from the government.

He says the President will fulfill all the promises he made to Nigerian.