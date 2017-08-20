The national coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams, has attributed the different hate speeches across the country to the yearnings of Nigerians for the urgent restructuring of the country.

This was just as a traditional ruler, the Alabiran of Abiran, Oba Kayode Akinyemi, commended the OPC chief for his group’s efforts against Badoo cult group in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Adams and the traditional ruler, while speaking during the installation of Adams as the Tayese of Amuwo Odofin by Oba Isaac Olayemi, also called for improved security in the country.

Adams, in his acceptance speech, said that he accepted the title after he considered the integrity of the traditional ruler.

He also used the occasion to renew his call for the restructuring of the country, pointing out that the delay in doing so led to hate speeches.

The OPC national coordinator said: “The rampant hate speeches across the country are indications that all is not well with us politically and we need to do something fast about it before it degenerates into crisis.

“The government has said there are lots of hate speeches in the country from different groups, even from the political players,” Adams added.

He added that “I believe that under democracy, government must learn the civil way of addressing such anomaly because of the freedom of speech as entrenched in the system of government.”