A two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, says he will contest the governorship seat in the state in 2019.

He said this at a meeting he held with members of Imeko-Afon Council of Baales (Chiefs) in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Isiaka who debunked the insinuations in some quarters that he had abandoned his governorship ambition, also added that it was not true that he had resolved to pursue senatorial ticket in a certain political party.

He said, “Nothing can be farther from the truth. It is laughable to think that I will abandon my people at a time when the chance of victory is brightest.

“Let me assure you all that I remain resolved on this course and will pursue it till I get to office on May 29, 2019.”

Isiaka who was the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in 2015, argued that since the timetable had been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, rumours and innuendos would begin to fill the air.

He assured the people of Imeko-Afon council area that he was determined to make them proud and win the forthcoming governorship election.

He said, “The desire to address the challenges in our local communities and towns are the very reasons why I am still in the race.

“And by the will of God and the support of all of Ogun State citizens, I will make life more abundant for all as the governor of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Council, who is also the Baale of Alagba, Chief Joseph Iroko, expressed their support for Isiaka’s ambition to govern the state.

He appealed to people of the local government area to shun money politics as 2019 general elections draw nearer.