One person was on Saturday confirmed dead in the primary election of the United Progressives Party in Anambra State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nkeiru Nwode, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

Nwode said the man slumped and died following a fracas that ensued during the primary.

She said some people came to the venue of the exercise to foment trouble but they were refused entry. “I think the man slumped and died as a result of the stampede that ensued,’’ she said.

It was, however, gathered that the man slumped and died after inhaling fumes from tear gas canisters fired by the police to disperse protesters following the crisis that erupted over delegates’ list.

The victim whose name was simply given as Uwakwe was identified as a delegate for Owelle Ezunaka ward 1 and the chairman of the party in the ward.

The primary election was between a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and ex-member of the House of Representatives in the state, Chudi Offodile.

Offodile announced his withdrawal from the race at about 11am, while delegates were being accredited for the polls.

Narrating how Uwakwe died, one Law Mefor said, “A minor riot erupted following what appeared to be irregularities in the accreditation of delegates. The crowd was significant and massive. The crowd was getting a little bit difficult to manage when a group of thugs arrived and began pushing and harassing delegates.

“As the situation was getting out of hand, the security forces moved in and began to fire tear gas canisters. They shot guns in the air. It was not immediately certain if the victim died of gunshot wounds or due to the tear gas fumes he inhaled.’’

Chidoka emerged the candidate of the UPP for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. He polled 1,222 votes to defeat his opponent, Offodile, who got 87 votes, despite his withdrawal from the race.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the primary election, Chris Uche, announced the victory of Chidoka.

In his speech, Chidoka described his victory as historic. He said, “Today’s historic event marks the dawn of opportunity for a new beginning for our dear state.’’