Mr. Darlington Chukwubuikem Okolie, the media aide to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has denied a report that IPOB has withdrawn its threat to stop the governorship election scheduled to hold in Anambra State in November.

There was a report that the leader of Alaigbo Foundation, Uzodinma Nwala, disclosed after a meeting with Kanu that negotiation with IPOB was ongoing on other matters.

Refuting the report, Okolie stated that IPOB had not changed its initial position of boycotting the Anambra election on November 18.

In a statement on Sahara Reporters, Okolie said, “Whoever said that [there has been a shift in IPOB’s position] is telling lies. The media is fond of spreading falsehood about us. Kanu can never go back on his word.

“There will be no election in Anambra. There is nothing anybody can do about this. Any media that is reporting that Kanu has withdrawn his call to boycott Anambra election is simply publishing false reportage.”

Kanu’s media aide also revealed that there would be a mass rally on August 19, adding that Kanu would use the event to openly declare his position that the governorship election must be boycotted.