The Senate was on Wednesday thrown into confusion following an attempt by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Sonni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi South in the red chamber had come under order 43 of the rules of the Senate to announce his official defection from the PDP to the APC.

But the defection was not to be as members of the PDP and APC didn’t allow him to make his declaration.

He was dragged here and there by the senators who also assaulted themselves in the process.

After the commotion, Senator Ogbuoji, changed his mind and announced that he was withdrawing his earlier announcement.

“I came under order 43 with the intention that I needed to make some declarations this morning. But my party, the PDP felt I had not consulted with them enough.

“So, because of the love they had shown to me in the past, I’m stepping down my decision to decamp”, Ogbuoji declared.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary, did not object to the withdrawal of statement of defection.

He said: ”Senator Sonni, I’m going to keep the whole day for you, in case you wish to come under order 43 again and perfect your defection,” Saraki said jokingly.