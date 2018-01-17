Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the the All Progressives Congress (APC) of inviting wanted criminals to join party ahead of the 2019 election.

The governor made this accusation shortly after he promised a N640 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of 32 suspected cultists and kidnappers in the state.

Governor Wike assured the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) that the government would continue to build the security infrastructure in the area to ensure peace.

He vowed that the 32 suspected criminals would be hunted down for killing people.

“I have told them (APC) if they (suspects) work with or they don’t work with you they will die and their death will be a bad death. We don’t play politics with people’s life,” the governor stated.

But the APC in its reaction denied that the party was recruiting cultists and kidnappers ahead of the 2019 election.

Its spokesman in the state, Chris Finebone, described Governor Wike’s allegations as lies, adding that notorious cultist and kidnapper, Don Wanny, who was killed recently by soldiers, worked for the state government.

Governor Wike stated that the younger brother of Don Wanny, Mr Oluchi Igwedibia and other members of the gang would soon be arrested for peace to reign in ONELGA .

Governor Wike spoke on Tuesday during a security meeting at the ONELGA Council Secretariat Pavilion.

He stated that his administration would not be deterred by the political antics of Rivers APC, saying that the deadly cultists would be caught and brought to justice.

“Nobody should play politics with security of lives. Since we declared these cultists wanted, they have approached them to work with them. Whether or not they work with APC, they will meet their waterloo”, he said.

He urged the people of ONELGA to work with the Rivers State Government to ensure that the area remained peaceful, so that the people can recover from the devastation of the past.

The governor said everyone must work together to build the peace of ONELGA to avoid a repeat of the New Year tragedy.

“I am here today to further express my condolences to the families that lost loved ones and also express my sympathy to the injured. Like I said before, the Rivers State Government will foot the hospital bills of the injured and support the families of the deceased.“

The governor announced that the government would take up the training of a one-year girl, Purity Anthony, orphaned by Don Wanny and his gang. He stated that the government would set aside N50 million for her education .

Governor Wike said the manner that Don Wanny met his untimely end showed that nobody would escape the long arm of the law, irrespective of the the charms they possess.

While thanking the local vigilante group, OSPAC, for their contributions to the restoration of peace, he warned them against following the criminal route, as they will suffer the Don Wanny fate.

He said that Don Wanny reign of terror lasted throughout the leadership of Amaechi, pointing out that he was eliminated as a result of the commitment of his administration.

Commenting on the politicisation of Rivers Security by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the governor regretted that the Minister has devoted his days at the Federal Executive Council to creating crisis in the state.

He listed several projects that he attracted to the state as a Minister of State for Education and wondered why the Minister of Transportation has failed alongside his godson, the Director General of NIMASA.

He informed ONELGA people that he had reached agreements with Agip and Total on their corporate social responsibility to the host communities. He said that the State Service Commanders and the Secretary to the Rivers State Government met with Agip and Total on Tuesday to finalise the process for the implementation of agreements reached.

Governor Wike announced that all projects started in ONELGA would be completed and more project initiated for the people.

Earlier, Chairman of ONELGA, Mr Osi Olisa, said that the people of the area would continue to work with the Rivers State Governor to entrench peace in the area.