Senator representing Ebonyi south, Sonni Ogbuoji, was stopped from defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the floor of the senate, Ogbuoji cited problems in the PDP, both in his state and at the national level, as the reason why he wanted to leave the party.

But his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cut him short midway into his defection speech.

Ogbuoji changed his mind after a 15-minute consultation with the PDP senators.