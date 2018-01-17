A pro northern group, Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) has thrown its weight behind Senator Sani Yerima to contest the next presidential election.

The group described Senator Yerima as a man with the right political wit and financial prudence to lead the nation to an enviable height amongst comity of nations.

In a statement jointly signed by Abdulrahman Tumbido and Saminu Muazu, president and secretary of the group respectively, NYA said the endorsement was coming after an extraordinary meeting of the group’s national executive council members in Abuja.

According to them, said Nigeria deserves someone who can build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the body will mobilize Nigerians to elect Sen Yerima as a visionary president and panacea to engender rebirth of a great Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the former governor of Zamfara State, averred that he would contest the 2019 presidential election on two conditions; if President Buhari declines to seek a re-election and if Nigerians endorse him.

Senator Yerima also reinstated his avowed commitment to support President Buhari if he decides to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The northern group, however, said it believes in Sen Yerima because of his leadership style and integrity.

It noted that Yerima is an economist, who can use both theoretical and empirical methodology to generate important insights for the nation.

The statement reads in part: “Sen. Yerima is a man with the right political wit and financial prudence.

“The nation deserves someone who can build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As an expert he can also vividly look into individual and aggregate behavior, relationships and help in efforts to use scarce resources in a more efficient manner.

“He is a man with good leadership quality and integrity. ‘He disclosed that he won’t contest against President Buhari if he seek re-election and stood by his words.’

“As the governor of Zamfara state his ultimate goal as an economist and a visionary leader was to improve the living conditions of people in their everyday lives in the state.

“We deserve a leader that can increase the gross domestic product of the nation. Increasing GDP is not just a numbers game, higher incomes mean good food, warm houses, provision of safe drinking water and inoculations against the perennial plagues of humanity.”

“Sen Yerima is a humble, prudence, detribalized Nigerian with integrity. He believes in a government that is accountable to and caters for the people in words and deeds, and a true believer in the teeming youth of this nation.

“We therefore, want to use this opportunity to formally declare our unalloyed commitment to ensuring the emergence of Sen Yerima as the next president.”