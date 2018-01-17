Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has denied the allegation of an impeachment plot against certain government officials, describing such insinuations as mischievous deeds of political jobbers.

Speaking on behalf of the house in Uyo on Tuesday, Ime Okon, the deputy house leader and chairman, House Committee on Information, implored members of the public to discountenance such false and misleading stories.

His words: “The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly is aware of the sinister plots by some mischievous elements to plant stories in the media alleging ‘impeachment plans’ by the honourable house against certain government officials in the state.

“This is the latest antic in the detractors’ strive to cause disaffection and tension between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state. It is important to reiterate the commitment of the 6th assembly to the development goals of the current administration of His Excellency, Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

“The house as currently constituted is upbeat about the growth agenda of this administration and would therefore not involve in unnecessary politicking which might erode the governor’s numerous development efforts.

“As lawmakers, our focus remains cardinally on our key mandate of making sound laws and ensuring sustainable growth and improved welfare of Akwa Ibom people through effective oversight rather than on obnoxious politics.”

The lawmakers therefore urged Akwa Ibom people to steer clear of distractive media reports and rather concern themselves with the undertakings of the present administration through holding government accountable on the score of its promises.

He also urged the media to continue to take advantage of the state legislature’s open door policy to verify their reports in order to help the assembly execute its agenda of collaborating with the executive towards building an educated, united, healthy and prosperous Akwa Ibom.

Recall that there have been speculations in some quarters in the state, especially on the social media, alleging that 14 out of 26 members of the House of Assembly were making moves to impeach Moses Ekpo, the deputy governor.