Spokesman for former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, has dissociated his boss from a comment circulating online to the effect that the ex-President spoke about his relationship with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, including how he purportedly made contributions to the governor’s campaign fund.

In a statement yesterday, Eze described the report as fake, fabricated by mischievous elements, advising media houses to avoid offering their platforms as means of spreading false information.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a fictitious comment on Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, purportedly made by the ex-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in which the former President was assumed to have spoken on his alleged contributions to el-Rufai’s campaign funds.

“This falsehood, which was obviously fabricated by some mischievous elements and first circulated early last year by a shady online publication, has unfortunately resurfaced again.

“This time, a credible online group is sadly the one giving it prominence.

“We will again wish to entirely dissociate Dr. Jonathan from this fallacious comment, which is lacking in all attributes of reason and credibility.

“We will also like to advise media organisations, especially those that serve as credible sources of information for the public, to always confirm their stories before publishing, to avoid misleading their readers.”