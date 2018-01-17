Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State, has ruled out the possibility of the party imposing candidate on its members.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri stated this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Dutse, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement by Ibrahim Ibrahim, his aide.

In the statement, the party chairman maintained that, ‎imposing unpopular candidate was a gross abuse of democrat tenets.

He said the party belonged to everybody and that all decisions must be taken together right from the ward level up to the state level‎ because it wa the only way to maintained success in the state.

“We will allow our members t‎o decide who will lead them at all political office of contest.

“I want to assure you that no automatic tickets in APC for anybody at any position in the forthcoming 2019 general election ‎in Jigawa state”, he said.