A member of Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Olusola Odofin-Sonuga, on Tuesday denied the news that he had left All Progressives Congress for Peoples Democratic Party.

Odofin-Sonuga, representing Ikenne Constituency, said in Abeokuta that he had no issues with his party, APC.

He said that he had no reasons to dump APC for another party.

The social media was awash with reports that the lawmaker had dumped APC for PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“My attention has been drawn to the fake news going around the public that I have decamped to the PDP.

“That is not true and it is important to address the issue immediately.

“Last week Tuesday, I visited Ladi Adebutu, House of Representatives member under the platform of the PDP, in his house in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

“I paid him a visit to commiserate with him over the unfortunate fire incident that gutted a building in his house.

“But to my surprise, I received news from social media that I had decamped and there were several calls to confirm if I had decamped to the PDP.

“I want to state categorically that I was not the only prominent APC member that visited Adebutu that day to commiserate with him.

“Moreover, I don’t think visiting a senior colleague and a good friend has anything to do with me decamping from my party to the PDP.

“I, Olusola Odofin-Sonuga, hereby publicly declare that I have not decamped to the PDP and any news of such should be ignored,’’ he said.

The lawmaker urged his supporters not to be distracted, saying that the current government at the state and national levels meant well for citizens.