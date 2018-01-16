Ahead of the March 3, 2018, local government elections in Edo State, the State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, yesterday, expressed its readiness to conduct a free and fair election and warned political parties and their supporters to ensure a violence-free poll.

Meantime, the Coalition of All Progressives Congress, APC, youths in Edo State has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the leadership of the party not to impose chairmanship candidates for the party in order to avoid crisis in the party.

Speaking at a meeting of registered political parties, the EDSIEC Chairman, Prof Stanley Orobator, urged parties to market their candidates rather than indulging in violent activities, noting: “We are ready to conduct elections in the 18 councils and we are appealing to everybody to maintain peace to ensure a violence-free election.”

Also, the Coalition of the APC youths, in a statement by Imade Osagie, stressed the need by the party leaders to avoid imposition of candidates for the chairmanship election, saying: “Those who subvert the will and aspiration of the people to chose popular candidates in an election, have defeat, regret and violence awaiting them at the end of such election.

“We have been hearing rumours about alleged plans by the governor and leaders of the party to plant candidates but they should be told that this was what brought down the PDP in the state. They should look at the constitution which states that the nomination for the position of the chairman shall be through direct or indirect primaries to be conducted at the appropriate level.”