The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday expressed the conviction that with the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would recover.

“The recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover.

“We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation,” Osinbajo told State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after Buhari returned to the country.

- Advertisement -

He said he was extremely happy that the President returned to the country in good health, saying the team is good to go.

He also said the number of Nigerians who thronged major streets to receive Buhari indicated that they are happy.

Osinbajo said, “I am extremely happy that the President is back in good health and we are good to go. It is good to see him.