Labour Party of Nigeria has vowed to take over office of the Governor of Ogun State come 2019 election by providing a credible candidateto contest with other candidates from other parties.

The National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Abdul Kareem Apako, said this in Sagamu on Monday while monitoring the ward Congress of the Party in Ogun State.

The Chairman who was represented by the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Akingbade Oyelekan, opined that only credible candidates and not moneybags will salvage the State and the country from the present challenges facing it.

He said the Party believes in internal democracy and that is why it will ensure that the wish of Party members is respected during the Congress.

He urged the newly elected executives to work hard and carry all members along in decision making saying that the Labour Party is a party for all Nigerians.

‘Labour Party is a Party for all artisans, Civil Servants, Traders and every well meaning Nigerians, therefore for the Party to win elections you must mobilise every Nigerians to the Party and ensure that they have permanent voters card as it is the only way to vote out irresponsible leaders”.

“I thank you all for this ward Congress, the election was credible, peaceful and devoid of any rancor and I can assure you that the same process is what we are going to follow when we shall be electing our candidates for the 2019 general elections.

In his submission, the State Chairman of the Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi thanked members of the Party for been peaceful during the exercise and urged them to display the same trait when they shall be holding local and state Congresses

At the Congress, about two hundred and thirty-seven were elected to ship the wards all over the state for 2019 election.