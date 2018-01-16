The former Commissioner for Information in Plateau State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nuhu Gagara, has said President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency will not enjoy the support of Middle-Belt states in 2019 if he decides to run for second term in office.

Gagara, the chairman of Plateau State Intergrity Group said in an interview in Jos on Monday that going by the attacks on Middle-belt minorities ethnic groups in their various communities and the lip service the presidency has used in its approach towards tackling the security challenge in the region, the people’s votes will speak in 2019.

According to him, without the votes of the minorities of the North in the 2015 presidential elections, it would have been difficult for President Buhari to win the 2019 presidential election.

Gagara said the people deserve presidential security protection from the rampaging herdsmen that are daily killing and maiming the farming communities of the Middle-belt region, saying everything humanly possible must be done to give the people of the region a sense of belonging in the country.

According to him, President Buhari does not need two terms in office to perform pointing out that when he was a military head of state how long did he stay in office before he was commended for his introduction of war against indiscipline.

The Plateau ex-information commissioner said if four years is not enough for him to perform as elected President of Nigeria, eight years will not be enough for him to make an impact too.

Gagara further noted “Mr. President is ageing and as well as having health challenges, we thank God he is recovering and back to work. Let us save him the problem of having another rigorous campaigns and another fours years’ problem of running the affairs of this country.”

According to him, without President Buhari Nigeria will not seize to exist noting that there are other patriotic and practically honest people that can provide purposeful leadership for the country if given the opportunity.