President Muhammadu Buhari has finally arrived the country after 105 days in the office.

His plane NAF 001 touched down at exactly 4:36 p.m and taxied towards where dignitaries comprising governors, ministers, presidential aides as well as party faithfuls.

He disembarked from the plane at exactly 4:48p.m, wearing a black kaftan on white collar shirt, with a matching cap and shoe.

On stepping out of the plane the Presidential Guards Brigade rendered the National Anthem after which there was short airport ceremony by the brigade.

President Buhari then proceeded to shake hands with the dignitaries at the airport as well as in the arrival hall including Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He however did not stop to take questions from newsmen who were strategically positioned.

Our correspondent however found out that the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was still in London as at the time of filing in this report.

Though the was presidential chopper stationed to take him to the villa, President Buhari opted to take the convoy and go by road back to the Villa.

Meanwhile President Buhari’s supporters turned out in their thousands to welcome him back home. The were cultural troupes also on hand to welcome him at the airport. They were only allowed to come near the presidential convoy as the President was about stepping into his official car.

The youth groups who lined the airport road leading to the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, as well as back into the city center were dancing and shouting Sai Baba! Baba Oyoyo.

The security personnel had a Herculean task trying to clear them from the road to allow the President’s convey as well as other dignitaries through.

The road leading to the city center from Lugbe was taken over by supporters forcing traffic to go on a snail speed.