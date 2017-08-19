Speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari can always rely on the House of Representatives in the journey to fix Nigeria.

Dogara gave the assurance while welcoming the President back to the country on Saturday after three months of medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker, expressed gratitude to almighty God for granting the President healing and journey mercies back home.

Dogara, noted that the President’s recovery and safe return home attested to the healing power of God owing to the fervent prayers of Nigerians who prayed day and night for the President.

He said: “It is now time for us all to continue to pray for the President for the perfection of the healing and divine rejuvenation to enable Mr. President steer the affairs of the Nation in the right direction.

“On our part, the House of Representatives, wishes to assure Mr. President of our determination, support and commitment towards delivering on our promises to the Nigerian people as members of the same government. Mr. President can always count on our support in this regard.”