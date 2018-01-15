The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee and governors elected on its platform would meet at the party national secretariat on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The consultative meeting according to a source at the party’s national secretariat will discuss the 2019 general election timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission recently.

The meeting is expected to also fix a date for the party’s congresses and national convention that had been slated to hold this year.

“The governors and the NWC members will discuss the issue of the party congress and convention; they will also look at the INEC 2019 general election timetable,

“As you know, this will be the first consultative meeting in 2018.

“The meeting is expected to be attended by the governors as other national issues as regards APC winning the 2019 general elections will be discussed,’’ the source said.

The APC consultative meeting was initiated in April 2017 by its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to ensure monthly meeting of governors elected on the party’s platform and members of its NWC.

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had told newsmen that the consultative meeting will be holding monthly until 2019 general elections.