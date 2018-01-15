The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sacked the Secretary to State Government, Mr Etekamba Umoren.

The state government has also announced the immediate appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the new Secretary to State Government.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, and made available newsmen in Uyo on Monday indicates that the appointment is part of the continuous effort to rejig the governance structure of state, which started with the swearing-in of two new commissioners less than two months ago.

Dr. Ekuwem, who replaces Sir Etekamba Umoren, holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering Physics, Masters Degree in Physics, Masters Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Microcomputer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering) and a PhD in Electronic and Electrical Engineering (Computer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering).

Until his appointment, Dr. Ekuwem was the Founder and CEO of Teledom Group, a former National President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and a former President of Nigeria Internet Group (NIG).

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA.

He hails from Ofi Uda in Mbo Local Government.

The newly appointed SSG will be sworn in at 2pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo.