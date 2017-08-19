One of the newly registered political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his return to the country from his medical vacation in London.

The National Chairman of the party, Malam Mohammed Shitu, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja described the return of Buhari as heart cheering.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back to continue his good work and leadership.

“He is back to continue to deliver on the confidence that Nigerians has in his leadership and capacity,” Shitu said.

He said that the country still had confidence in the capacity of Buhari to lead the affairs of the country.

Shitu said that the APDA wished him full recovery, strength and divine health to lead the country to its promise land.

A Civil Society Organisation, Conscience Nigeria also congratulated Buhari on his recovery and return to Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Mr Tosin Adeyanju, Executive Director, Conscience Nigeria, said the return of Buhari would further rejig and boost the morale of Nigerians.

Adeyanju said that it would further put to stop the rumour on the state of Buhari’s health since he traveled to London.

“There is so much apprehension in the land as regard the state of the president’s health, so his coming will clarify all uncertainty.

“His coming is a welcome development and we will continue to pray for him as the president of the country,” he said.

Adeyanju, however, advised the President to complete all pending appointments as soon as possible, for the country to move forward.

“We cannot continue without appointments being made in some board of government agencies.

“He needs to complete the boards appointments as well reshuffle his cabinet to bring in smart people that can add value to the government.

“I think these should be the things on the front burner as he returns to the office.”

Buhari left for London since May 7 where he has been receiving medical attention.