The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Monday urged security agents to take pro-active measures to stop farmers/herders clashes to save lives.

The party said in Lagos that the recent clashes in Benue called for reflection on the way forward and not blame game and media war.

The Lagos State Chairman of the party, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, gave the advice in Lagos.

He was reacting to the recent killing of no fewer than 70 people in Benue by herders.

Olofin said that the herders/farmers clashes had led to many deaths, and urged security agents to always be ready to avoid bloodshed.

The party chairman also advised the Federal Government to take appropriate steps to ensure peaceful co-existence between herdsmen and farmers.

Olofin described the Benue crisis as a dark spot in the country’s history but advised that blame game would not solve the problem.

“The problem of farmers/herdsmen clashes and the attendant deaths are becoming one too many which require urgent and lasting solutions.

“Security agencies should take preventive measures and not wait until there is bloodshed before they start taking steps.

“The Federal Government should proffer lasting solutions to this problem.

“The recent crisis in Benue calls for reflection and not the blame game and media war we have seen lately.

“The politics around who is responsible and who is not responsible should stop because we are talking about human lives.’’

He called for collective efforts to put an end to the killings.

“If there is anything the country needs now, it is peace,” he said.

Olofin praised INEC for the prompt release of the timetable for the 2019 General Elections.

He urged parties and politicians to abide by the timetable as a step to ensuring the success of the elections.

Olofin said that the success of the general elections would be the duty of all Nigerians and not only INEC.