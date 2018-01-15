Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has appealed to Nigerians to continue being patient with the Muhammadu Buhari government as it strives to make life better for the citizens.

Doguwa said the All Progressives Congress, APC, is committed to reshaping the country, despite the current economic crisis.

The Chief Whip made the call in Kano during an empowerment programme at Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

He said with the support of Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the past years and will do more in ensuring the masses enjoy from the dividends of democracy.