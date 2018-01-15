Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Diaspora have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reorganise the party for a more secure and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen of the party made the call after a meeting held on Skype.

Mr Lawal Ayoola, chairman of APC in the Scandinavia, and Secretary of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Gothenburg, Sweden, that there was a need to re-engineer the APC government.

“As Nigerians and party members in the Diaspora, we believe that you have the force of personality to ensure the implementation of our party’s manifesto if the various agencies of government are effectively manned by passionate and committed ideologues of APC’s ideological persuasion which ought to be nurtured and embedded in the minds of not just our members for a new Nigeria.

That was our party’s cry out to Nigerians: “A New Party for a New Nigeria”. He said.

According to Ayoola, Diaspora members want a re-engineered APC led government in colour, song, and dance.

“We and our members in the Diaspora specifically request your urgent intervention to ensure that all operators of this government take it as part of their call to begin to work collaboratively with us and supporters in the Diaspora,” he said.

Ayoola said that Diaspora members felt marginalised and are not represented in the government.

“We believe that our members have a lot of positive values to bring into ensuring that our government fulfills her promises to the Nigerian people.

“For this to happen, the practice of handpicking from amongst Nigerians in the Diaspora ought to be reviewed – party members should be called and encouraged to serve in government,” he said.

The secretary said that for the party to regain traction and momentum, President Buhari should act fast and remedy the exclusion and neglect of Diaspora members.

The members of the Diaspora Committee are, Dr Philip Idaewor, Chairman, APC UK, Mr Lawal Ayoola, Chairman APC Scandinavia, Mr Stephen Adeayo Tella, Chairman, APC Spain, Mr Charles Michelleti, Chairman, APC Ghana and Mr Olalekan Ogunwede, Chairman APC Germany.

Others are, Mr Bola Babarinde, Chairman, APC South Africa, Mr Olarenwaju Balogun, chairman, APC France, Mr Ahmeed Adefioye, Chairman APC Iceland, Mr David Abraham, chairman, APC South Korea and Mr Adebola Ajimotokan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, APC Canada.