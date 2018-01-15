Chief Johnson Onuigbo, the Abia State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, saying that the three years of the party was worse than the 16 years of the PDP-led administration in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Umuahia over the weekend, the State PDP Chairman decried the hardship being faced by Nigerians, adding that such a situation has never been encountered by the citizenry during the 16 years of PDP at the Federal Government level.

“This country was better under the PDP for 16 years; the country was competing with other comity of nations in terms of economic growth, until the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over at the Federal level and today Nigerians can attest to this that the Nigerians are passing through a terrible period; the country has recorded high number of suicide cases among its citizens within the last three years,” he stated.

Onuigbo recalled that the country recorded the worst recession in the history of the country while the standard of living kept increasing on daily basis.

“Hunger is ravaging across the whole country; the insecurity across the cCountry is something that should be a matter of concern to Nigerians especially the invasion of some parts of the country by people, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, such was not the case under the PDP-led Federal Government,” he added.

He accused the APC of using propaganda in 2015 to deceive Nigerians in believing that they were capable of impacting on their lives better than the PDP.

“Today even those calling for change then are today regretting in the deception game of the APC. You see what is happening in Benue State, it is a national disgrace. Rather dispatching the military, the Federal Government sent the Police unlike in the cases of some recent incidents that were merely non-violent in nature.”