The Ikwuano/Umuahia PDP Youth Forum, has endorsed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, for second term in 2019, saying he has shown that he has the interest of youths at heart.

The Forum also endorsed Senator Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central District and the member representing Umuahia Central State constituency, Hon. Chinedum Orji to run again in the 2019 general elections, saying they have carried the youths along in their programmes.

Speaking at an event, National President of the Forum, Emmanuel Dikeogu, said: “Our governor has so far proved friendly to the youths considering the number of youths working in his cabinet.

“Recently he has sent about 30 youths to China to further develop their skills in shoe manufacturing. Our Senator, Sen. T. A. Orji and Ikuku Oma Abia, Hon. Chinedum Orji has been empowering the youths and giving them scholarships.

“These have inspired the youths who are learning one skill or the other; who are have to engage in one trade or the other and others who are either seeking admission or studying one course or the other in the higher institutions.”