No fewer than six members of the Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya groups of the All Progressives Congress were on Sunday injured in Kano following a clash between the two groups.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Sunday that the incident occurred around 11am at Chiranchi quarters in the Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

According to the witness, some members of the two groups were in the area to attend two separate weddings when the incident happened.

“The Kwankwasiyya followers attended one and the Gandujiyya group attended another wedding ceremony.

“The one attended by Kwankwasiyya members was contracted first. So, while they were leaving the area, they ran into the Gandujiyya group who were at another marriage, “the source said.

The source added that about six persons were injured.

When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident, but declined further comments.

“I don’t have details of the clash. I will communicate to you as soon as I get details of the unfortunate incident,” Majiya said.

He said the Police had already begun investigation with a view to finding out the cause of the clash.

NAN reports that the injured persons were earlier treated at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.