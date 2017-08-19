Federal lawmakers from Edo State have criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo for branding members of the National Assembly as “a bunch of unarmed robbers” due to their huge financial earnings and spendings on overheads.

Obasanjo had during a book presentation on Thursday in Ibadan said that members of the National Assembly were one of the highest paid in the world, while 75 per cent of Nigerians lived in abject poverty.

He had earlier also alleged that constituency project in the legislature was a form of corruption.

“It is even worse for the National Assembly. They will abuse me again but I will never stop talking about them. They are a bunch of unarmed robbers,” Obasanjo was quoted to have said.

But the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena, who spoke to our correspondent on Friday in Benin, said that while the former president was free to express his views on matters of interest to him, he should get his facts correct.

Alimikhena also wondered why Obasanjo would question the concept of constituency projects when he was the initiator of the idea in the country.

The senator stated, “Well, this is democracy, everybody has his freedom of expression. He (Obasanjo) has his own freedom. He should verify his facts before making assertions.

“How are they (constituency projects) fraudulent? When he was President, he established and enhanced constituency projects. So, why should he call them a fraud now? That is a contradiction. If you sink a borehole for people who do not have water or a classroom for people who are sitting on the floor, it is not fraud.”

However, the member representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode federal constituency, Mr. Patrick Aisoweren, blamed the former president’s statement on old age.

Aisoweren said, “I wouldn’t say that I am disappointed at former President Olusegun Obasanjo. My mind is telling me that it is old age; the man (Obasanjo) is getting old because I cannot see why he should call lawmakers thieves.

“Some days ago, he said that honourable members use constituency projects to steal money. I was wondering if he does not see what they (lawmakers) do with constituency projects? He was the one who introduced constituency projects before other presidents followed suit. So, I do not understand why he calls lawmakers thieves.”

According to him, it was wrong to accuse lawmakers of allegedly using constituency projects to siphon money as they do not give approvals on financial matters.

“We do not sign anything that concerns finance. We are being paid salaries like normal civil servants; we are given overheads to run our offices. That is just the truth.

“We do not perform executive functions. It is only in the executive arm of government that you can term someone as a thief because they have the power to approve money,” Aisoweren added.