The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state said despite the criticisms of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration in the past seven years, the governor has been vindicated by local and international recognition by winning various laurels.

The APC in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Research Mr Kunle Oyatomi in Osogbo yesterday noted that “the more the PDP struggles to demonise, scandalise and repudiate the person, the policy and the government run by APC leader in the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, the more acknowledgement, praise and recognition the governor gets from home and abroad.

His words: “And the pleasant surprise, or some may say irony, is that Aregbesola is being singled out for those things he has done which the PDP and other critics vehemently deny exist at all.

“The constant and consistent refrain of these opposition elements in the state is, on the one hand, that Aregbesola has done nothing whatsoever to improve lives, and on the other hand, they shamelessly threaten to either stop, demolish or suspend every project which is supposedly too “sophisticated” for the people of Osun.

“In their hopelessly flawed judgement and pathetic ignorance, they claimed that the State of Osun has been the “worst” for it since the Aregbesola-led APC government came to power in the state seven years ago!!!’

“However, only last Thursday, Yoruba professionals, home and abroad, declared that in their professional judgement, and with the facts on the ground available to them for assessment, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was the “best” performing governor (within the Yoruba area, presumably) for the year 2017.

“This should make the PDP bury its head in shame because the group of people, who are talking, are not simpletons like most of Aregbesola’s critics, but professionals with stable minds, depth of scholarship and a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to adjudge a governor the “best” amongst his colleagues”, the APC said.

The Party said it was not “surprised that the PDP has been quiet since this Award was made public because it (PDP) knew what further damage their negative comment would do to their already rotten image as liars, falsifiers of data and people in denial of what stares them in the face.”

Commenting further on the Award, the APC said “the facts of what Aregbesola has achieved in Osun will outlive his critics.”

According to the Party, “those who so irrationally condemn Aregbesola may not simply be just ignorant, they may actually be intellectually impaired; which is why their situation appears pathetic.

“Anybody who has not read the reasons the Yoruba Professionals gave for awarding the “Best Governor of Year 2017” to Aregbesola will do himself or herself a lot of good to do so and those who already have, may take a second look at it.

“It was not a sentimental exercise” the APC claimed, arguing that, “the group had a goal in mind to award excellence its due, after vigorous assessment of the empirical evidence on ground. As professionals, they acted professionally.

“But critics and opponents of the Osun governor are mainly politicians acting in a politically irresponsible way, without regards for facts and the demonstrable evidence on ground.

“Part of their profession is to deceive, falsify and condemn in order to gain political advantage. For the most part, they are not agents of truth,” the APC declared.

“It will be interesting to read or hear (or both) from the PDP what demonstrable evidence they will advance against the judgement of the Yoruba Professionals.”

“One thing is for sure though; the professionals’ judgement among others, will certainly lead the debate in the run-up to the governorship election in September,” the APC added.